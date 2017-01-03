Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

The animal was found before Sunday's flight from Dubai International, the airline said in a statement, adding that the aircraft was returned to service after being thoroughly searched. DUBAI: An Emirates flight from Dubai to Muscat was cancelled after baggage handlers discovered a snake in the aircraft's cargo hold.

