Snake on a plane delays flight A flig...

Snake on a plane delays flight A flight between Oman and United Arab...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

MUSCAT, Oman - A flight between Oman and United Arab Emirates had to be grounded after baggage handlers found a stowaway in the plane's cargo hold. The airline told Dubai media that it was found before passengers got on their flight and that the plane was searched before it took off a few hours delayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,183 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,650

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC