Snake on a plane delays flight A flight between Oman and United Arab...
MUSCAT, Oman - A flight between Oman and United Arab Emirates had to be grounded after baggage handlers found a stowaway in the plane's cargo hold. The airline told Dubai media that it was found before passengers got on their flight and that the plane was searched before it took off a few hours delayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC