Snake In Cargo Hold Halts Emirates Pa...

Snake In Cargo Hold Halts Emirates Passenger Flight

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

A snake on a plane prompted United Arab Emirates carrier Emirates Airline to cancel one of its flights from Muscat, in neighbouring Oman, to Dubai on Sunday, China's Xinhua news agency reported citing UAE daily Gulf News. The daily quoted an Emirates spokesperson as saying that flight EK0863 from Muscat to Dubai was cancelled "due to the detection of a snake in the cargo hold prior to passengers boarding."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,262

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC