Snake In Cargo Hold Halts Emirates Passenger Flight
A snake on a plane prompted United Arab Emirates carrier Emirates Airline to cancel one of its flights from Muscat, in neighbouring Oman, to Dubai on Sunday, China's Xinhua news agency reported citing UAE daily Gulf News. The daily quoted an Emirates spokesperson as saying that flight EK0863 from Muscat to Dubai was cancelled "due to the detection of a snake in the cargo hold prior to passengers boarding."
