Six horses die on Dubai endurance rides in 22 days

Another fatality at Sheikh Mohammed's Dubai International Endurance City today takes the total number of horses killed in Dubai endurance to six in 22 days. El Nize Shareef, ridden by Elisabeth Hardy, suffered a "catastrophic injury" on the first loop on a 100km national ride.

Chicago, IL

