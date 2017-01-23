Shallow your swing to hit Tommy Fleetwood's fairway wood shot

JANUARY 22: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his second shot on the second hole during the final round of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 22, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Tommy Fleetwood was getting chased by the varsity at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, in the form of U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.