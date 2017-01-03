Seven dead in blast in Afghan city that wounds UAE ambassador
An explosion in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Tuesday killed at least seven people and wounded 18 others, including the provincial governor and the United Arab Emirates ambassador who was visiting the city, officials said. The governor's spokesman, Sameem Khpalwak, who was among those wounded in the attack, said the incident took place during a meeting between senior officials and diplomats from the UAE embassy.
