Saudi police kill 2 suspected extremists in capital, Riyadh

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Authorities in Saudi Arabia say police have shot and killed two suspected Islamic State extremists in the capital, Riyadh. The Interior Ministry says the two suspected militants opened fire Saturday on police after being surrounded in the capital's northern Yasmeen neighborhood, forcing officers to return fire and kill them.

