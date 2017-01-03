Saudi Arabia says mosque attack plann...

Saudi Arabia says mosque attack planner killed in shootout

16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This picture released by the state sponsored Saudi Press Agency purports to show Taie bin Salem bin Yaslam al-Saya'ari who was killed Saturday by police in the capital's northern Yasmeen neighborhood. Saudi Arabia says the man who planned a suicide bombing in July outside of the mosque where the Prophet Muhammad is buried is one of the two extremists killed in a shootout with police in Riyadh.

Chicago, IL

