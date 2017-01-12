Robert Burns to be celebrated around world on birth date
Hundreds of traditional Burns Suppers, poetry recitals, ceilidh dancing and parties are to be held around the world to mark the birthday of Scotland's most famous poet. Robert Burns's work will be read by millions as groups set up in his honour meet 258 years on from his birth, with events organised as far afield as Spain, the US and the United Arab Emirates.
