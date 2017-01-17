Recent retirement at MC
At the end of 2016, Dan Bryant officially retired as the vice president for administration and finance at Marietta College after serving that office for 15 years. He and his wife, Evy, plan to travel, volunteer in the community and in their church, and spend time with grandchildren.
