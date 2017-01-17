Political relations complementing tra...

Political relations complementing trading ties with UAE: Indian official6 min ago

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Jan. 22: First Secretary of the Indian Embassy in United Arab Emirates, Pavan Kumar Rai, said that the relationship in trade between India and UAE is now being complemented by political ties between the two nations. Commenting on UAE crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to India as the Chief Guest for the 67th Republic Day celebrations, Rai told ANI, "India UAE are among the largest trade partners of each other and since last three years, we have seen that the relationship is being complimented by a political relationship."

