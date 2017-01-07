Physics TeacherUnited Arab EmiratesThe Science Department follows the ...
Job Reference : TBIS-TEA-02479 Location : The British International School Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Closing Date : 07/01/2017 Vacancy Start Date : 13/08/2017 Salary : Competitive international package Department : Teaching Hours Per week : Full time The British International School Abu Dhabi is looking to appoint a teacher of Physics to join a well-established, supportive team in a highly successful and expanding school. The Science Department follows the UK National Curriculum up to IGCSE and then the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.
