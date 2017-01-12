Oman says it accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay detainees
The entrance to Camp 5 and Camp 6 at the U.S. military's Guantanamo Bay detention center, at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Oman's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday it accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama leaving office, part of his efforts to shrink the facility he promised to close.
