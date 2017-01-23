Olivier Granet has been appointed Man...

Olivier Granet has been appointed Managing Director COO AccorHotels MEA at AccorHotels in D...

AccorHotels Immeuble Odyssey, 110 avenue de France Paris, 75013 France Phone: +33 1 45 38 86 00 Fax: +33 1 45 38 85 95 Visit Website AccorHotels, one of the world's leading hotel operators, has promoted Olivier Granet to the role of managing director and chief operating officer for the Middle East and Africa. Granet previously oversaw the Middle East region only as managing director & COO based in Dubai.

