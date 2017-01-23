AccorHotels Immeuble Odyssey, 110 avenue de France Paris, 75013 France Phone: +33 1 45 38 86 00 Fax: +33 1 45 38 85 95 Visit Website AccorHotels, one of the world's leading hotel operators, has promoted Olivier Granet to the role of managing director and chief operating officer for the Middle East and Africa. Granet previously oversaw the Middle East region only as managing director & COO based in Dubai.

