Officer killed, inmates escape in attack on Bahrain prison
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Police in Bahrain say an attack on a prison in the tiny island nation has killed one police officer and freed prisoners held on terrorism charges. Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Twitter that the attack Sunday on Jaw prison had sparked a security lockdown in the area.
