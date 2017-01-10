O Uso O O© O O Uoe U U O U O Uso...

O Uso O O O O Uoe U U O U O Uso U O3U O1 OaO OaOaU... O1O U...O U O O U U O U O O U O U O O...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange , the region's largest and most diversified derivatives bourse, closed the year on a high note, recording growth of 36% over 2015. In 2016, the Exchange reached its highest annual volume traded with an aggregate of 19.7 Million contracts, valued at US $ 439.5 Billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... 1 hr One way or another 8
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,921 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,854

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC