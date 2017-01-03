NYC police: Break-in at United Arab Emirates diplomat's home
A New York City police report says an intruder broke into the Greenwich Village home of the consul general of the United Arab Emirates, but ran away without taking anything. Majid Al-Suwaidi woke up Monday morning to a noise in his apartment and saw his bedroom door open.
