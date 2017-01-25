New York prosecutor drops charges against Fiat heir

Jan 25 New York prosecutors have dropped charges that Lapo Elkann, grandson of late Fiat patriarch Gianni Agnelli, falsely reported that he had been kidnapped in November in an effort to get ransom money, the prosecutors' office said on Wednesday. PRAGUE, Jan 25 United Arab Emirates-based military vehicles maker NIMR Automotive is teaming up with Czech state defence equipment company VOP CZ to try to break into European markets in the coming years, the head of NIMR said in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.