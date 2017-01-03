New book by Baker Institute's Coates Ulrichsen explores the United Arab Emirates' rise
The United Arab Emirates has become deeply embedded in the contemporary system of international power, politics and policymaking, according to a new book by Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, fellow for the Middle East at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. He writes about the political and economic developments that have enabled the UAE to emerge as a significant regional power.
