Muhamad Farkhan wins WBC light heavyweight Asia title by TKO
JOHOR BARU: Muhamad Farkhan Mohd Haron emerged triumphant at the Johor International Boxing Championship when he won the World Boxing Council light heavyweight Asia title, beating Sheikh Kaseba of United Arab Emirates in the fourth round. Johorean Muhamad Farkhan, 26, won by Technical Knockout after knocking down Sheikh in 2 minutes and 36 seconds at Persada International Convention Centre here Saturday night.
