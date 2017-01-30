Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem Is a Bad Idea for...
When the two most influential leaders in the Arab world, Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed, get together to discuss how Washington can demonstrate its renewed commitment to regional allies, it is a safe bet that moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is not on their list. Yet some supporters of the embassy move have made the opposite argument.
