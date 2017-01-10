Mideast Stocks-Uae, Qatar may stay fi...

Mideast Stocks-Uae, Qatar may stay firm, Saudi stagnate on oil

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 4 Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar may stay firm on Wednesday after healthy gains on the previous day, but Saudi Arabia stalled on Tuesday and lower oil prices may cause that pattern to continue there. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent but oil prices pulled back 2 percent overnight.

