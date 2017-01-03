Man wanted by court had been held in ...

Man wanted by court had been held in Dubai

15 hrs ago

A 32-YEAR-OLD man arrested on a warrant failed to attend court a year ago because he was being held in custody in Dubai. Rizwan Khan was detained for three months for matters arising from his alcohol misuse in the United Arab Emirates, Bradford Crown Court heard today.

Chicago, IL

