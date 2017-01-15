Kim Kardashian Makes First Official A...

Kim Kardashian Makes First Official Appearance Since Robbery at Makeup Artist's Master Class

After more than three months out of the spotlight following her Paris robbery , the reality star jetted off to Dubai to model for her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic 's makeup master class. The mother of two cancelled or rescheduled any previously planned appearances for 2016 following the traumatic incident , making the private event on Friday her first physical appearance in front of her devoted fans in months.

