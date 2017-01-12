Kazim-Richards delighted to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps with Corinthians switch

The former Reading and Brighton man turned down offers from China and the United Arab Emirates to emulate his idol in Sao Paulo Colin Kazim-Richards is thrilled to have the opportunity to play at the same club as Ronaldo having signed a two-year contract at Corinthians. Last week Corinthians announced the signing of Kazim-Richards from Coritiba, for whom he scored three goals in 21 Campeonato Brasileiro appearances last term.

