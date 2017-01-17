Jones crowned Little Miss Bladen Coun...

Jones crowned Little Miss Bladen County Youth Focus Project -

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bladen Journal

She is the 9-year-old daughter of Jonathan and Kelva Jones of Willow Springs and the granddaughter of Kevin and Johnice Autry of Elizabethtown. For her talent, Kaliya did a dramatic presentation of the poem "Hey Black Child" by Constance Cullen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 5
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,115,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC