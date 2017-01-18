IS leader suspected of recruiting sui...

IS leader suspected of recruiting suicide assailants arrested in Yemen

Yemeni counter-terrorism forces arrested on Tuesday a leader of the Yemen-based affiliate of the Islamic State group suspected of recruiting suicide assailants in the southern port city of Aden. A statement released by the counter-terrorism unit in Aden said that "a mid-level commander" of IS was captured during a "surprise anti-terror operation conducted in Aden's neighborhood of Enma."

