Ireland among six countries which operate pre-clearance US immigration checks
These pre-clearance operations take place in Dublin and Shannon, as well as Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates; Bermuda; Calgary, Toronto, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Winnipeg in Canada; and in the Caribbean there are posts in Aruba and in Freeport and Nassau in the Bahamas. The Irish outposts opened in 2008 and last year officers there processed about 1.18 million people in Dublin and 204,000 people in Shannon.
