Ireland among six countries which ope...

Ireland among six countries which operate pre-clearance US immigration checks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

These pre-clearance operations take place in Dublin and Shannon, as well as Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates; Bermuda; Calgary, Toronto, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Winnipeg in Canada; and in the Caribbean there are posts in Aruba and in Freeport and Nassau in the Bahamas. The Irish outposts opened in 2008 and last year officers there processed about 1.18 million people in Dublin and 204,000 people in Shannon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,450,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC