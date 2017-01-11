India's Solar Prices Set to Drop Amid Competition, Lower Costs an hour ago

India's Solar Prices Set to Drop Amid...

India's Solar Prices Set to Drop Amid Competition, Lower Costs

Read more: Bloomberg

The price paid for solar power in India at auction is set to fall below last year's record lows for the South Asia nation, driven by Prices could dip lower than the 4.34 rupees a kilowatt-hour offered in auctions held in the state of Rajasthan a year ago, according to at least one developer of solar projects in India. "This year we will see prices fall below 4 rupees a kilowatt-hour for sure and it will be viable," said Rahul Munjal, chairman and managing director of In 2016, countries from Chile to the United Arab Emirates broke records with deals to generate electricity from sunshine for less than 3 cents a kilowatt-hour, half the average global cost of coal power.

Chicago, IL

