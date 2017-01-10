Indian girl able to hear after surgery in UAE

Dubai: An eight-year-old Indian girl was able to hear sounds for the first time since she was born after a cochlear implant procedure was performed on her in the UAE. After a two-week break to recover from the operation, Nafiya returned to a hospital for a follow up where the cochlear implant was activated for the first time by Muhammed Ayas, senior audiologist at the University Hospital Sharjah.

