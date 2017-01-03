Hyperloop One's near-supersonic transit comes closer to reality with 35 finalists
The list has been winnowed down to the most promising proposals, with representatives from 17 countries, including all six inhabited continents. An artist rendering released by US-based startup Hyperloop One shows a high-speed transit system being considered for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC