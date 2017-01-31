How Trump's first counter-terror operation in Yemen turned into chaos

The mission facing the Navy SEALs as they approached a remote desert compound was a risky one: detain Yemeni tribal leaders collaborating with al-Qaida and gather intelligence that could plug a critical gap in U.S. understanding of one of the world's most dangerous militant groups. Instead, a massive firefight ensued, claiming the life of an American sailor and at least one Yemeni child, serving as an early lesson for President Donald Trump's national security team about the perils of overseas ground operations.

