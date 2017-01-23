How Trump's election hurts Israeli-Arab relations
In August the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan participated in a joint military exercise with the US, alongside Israeli participants. Unquestionably, Israel would be more comfortable if the United States took a more aggressive posture toward Iran, and if Iran's nuclear infrastructure were dismantled more extensively and more permanently than what was provided for by the Iran- Obama nuclear agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|13 hr
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|5
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC