Horses fetch $30m at Karaka

15 hrs ago

The National Yearling Sales are the premier showcase of New Zealand's racing talent, and this year they are attracting international attention. NZ Bloodstock managing director Andrew Seabrook said 169 horses were sold yesterday fetching a total of $30.2m - a record for the first day.

