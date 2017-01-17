HBMSU tops Wharton-QS Stars Reimagine...

HBMSU tops Wharton-QS Stars Reimagine Education Awards in Middle East for second consecutive year

H.E. Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University , has dedicated the University's recent winning of Wharton-QS Stars Reimagine Education Award 2016 to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and University President, as a sign of appreciation, loyalty and gratitude for the latter's ongoing support for the march of equipping the youth with science and knowledge as they are the sole, constant, dominant weapons in this life.

Chicago, IL

