HBMSU leads Arab World at International Council for Open and Distance ...

The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University has joined the ranks of international academic and research institutions which recently got the 'Quality Network' membership from the International Council for Open and Distance Education . The membership is HBMSU's latest global achievement supporting UNESCO's efforts to raise the quality of higher education which in turn helps advancing sustainable national development.

