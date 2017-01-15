German plane from Oman lands in Kuwai...

German plane from Oman lands in Kuwait over bomb threat

A Germany-bound Eurowings passenger flight from Oman landed in Kuwait on Sunday over a bomb threat but no explosives were found on board, authorities said. The state-run KUNA news agency of Kuwait said 299 passengers on board were evacuated over the incident.

