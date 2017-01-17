Four Detainees Transferred from Guantanamo on Last Full Day of Obama's Presidency
In a statement issued late Thursday, the Department of Defense announced that Ravil Mingazov, Haji Wali Muhammed, and Yassim Qasim Mohammed Ismail Qasim were transferred to the United Arab Emirates and that abran al Qahtani was transferred to Saudi Arabia. "There is simply no justification beyond politics for the Congress' insistence on keeping the facility open," Obama wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|5
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC