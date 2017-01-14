Food, glorious food! Dubai, make pre-...

Food, glorious food! Dubai, make pre-show dinner an Emirati tradition

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

AFTER THE SUCCESS of Les Miserables, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats is now up and running at Dubai Opera and, judging from ticket sales, people can't wait to go see it. With that part of Downtown turning into a regular Broadway or West End, we thought it was high time to import another theatre-going tradition: the pre-show dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 5
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,673 • Total comments across all topics: 278,039,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC