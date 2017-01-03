Florian Leven has been promoted General Manager at Al Bait Sharjah in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Located in the United Arab Emirates, the 54-room Al Bait in Sharjah will open later this year. Al Bait Sharjah will be headed by Florian Leven, formerly the Resident Manager of the Nam Hai in Hoi An, Vietnam.
