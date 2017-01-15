Flight Deal: Two Tickets to Milan on ...

Flight Deal: Two Tickets to Milan on Emirates for $700

2 hrs ago

This 2-for-1 sale on airfare is the lowest Emirates has ever gone for travel from the U.S. It's time for another Emirates two-for-one deal, a sale the United Arab Emirates-based airline has regularly promoted. What's so special is this sale is the absolute lowest yet, with an incredible airfare of $799 total from for two people traveling together, including taxes and fees.

Chicago, IL

