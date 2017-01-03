Ferghal Purcell has been appointed Ch...

Ferghal Purcell has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at Hospitality Management Holdings (HM...

Hospitality Management Holding has announced today the appointment of Ferghal Purcell as its Chief Operating Officer.

Chicago, IL

