Exclusive: BRF sees $1.5 billion Halal unit IPO by late March - sources
Brazilian food exporter BRF SA is seeking to raise about $1.5 billion from the sale of a 20 percent stake of a unit focused on the halal processed food market via an initial public offering, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said on Thursday. Sao Paulo-based BRF, the world's No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|15 hr
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC