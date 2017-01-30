Etihad Airways wins Islamic Deal of t...

Etihad Airways wins Islamic Deal of the Year Award for Sukuk

Kuwait, Jan 30 : The Abu Dhabi-based national airline of the United Arab Emirates successfully completed a Sukuk issuance raising US$1.5 billion in November 2016 - the largest ever in the aviation industry in the Middle East and North Africa region . The Sukuk represented a landmark debt capital market transaction for both the aviation sector and the Islamic markets.

