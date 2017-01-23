Etihad Airways parent company says its CEO is leaving

In this May 4, 2014 file photo, Etihad Chief Executive James Hogan, speaks during a press conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Etihad Airways' parent company said Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, that its chief executive is leaving following a multi-year buying spree that saw the Mideast carrier snap up stakes in airlines from Europe to Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.