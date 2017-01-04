Emiratis Banned From Keeping Wild Pet...

Emiratis Banned From Keeping Wild Pets: Reports

The private ownership of wild animals has been outlawed in the United Arab Emirates, where keeping exotic creatures as pets is a status symbol for some, reports said Wednesday. Wild cats including endangered cheetahs are known to have been domesticated in the UAE and neighbouring Gulf countries, with some even spotted being taken outside in the middle of big cities.

