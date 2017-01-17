Emirates to start Dubai-Athens-Newark flights

Dubai: Emirates is to start flying to the United States with a stop for passengers in Greece, its second so-called fifth freedom flight and a move that could anger US competitors who accuse it of competing unfairly through state subsidies. The world's largest long-haul airline said on Monday it would start daily flights to New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport via Athens on March 12. Dubai-based Emirates already operates four daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, including one with a stop off in Milan.

