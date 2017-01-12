Emirates Talent Association launches 'Local Programmer'...
Emirates Talent Association, in cooperation with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University and Microsoft, has officially launched today the 'Local Programmer' initiative. The program was launched in the presence of H.E. Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police, General Security in Dubai, and Chairman of the University's Board of Governors and Chairman of the Emirates Talent Association, receiving praise from UAE-wide educational and academic circles.
