Emirates Has Spent Over $500 Million on Its In-Flight Wine Program
Emirates is hurting these days and making some slight cuts to its onboard experience. Will it keep its generous onboard wine program? Or might it pull back on what it offers? On just about any given day, at any given altitude on an Emirates flight, you can order a glass of Dom PA©rignon.
