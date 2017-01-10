Dubai's royals ring in the New Year w...

Dubai's royals ring in the New Year with fireworks and glamour

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

His Highness Shaikh Hamdan, the Dubai Crown Prince, recorded an Instagram story of Burj Khalifa gearing up for the show. Dubai welcomed the New Year in it's trademark 'grand' style with spectacular fireworks display across the city, from the iconic Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai to Burj Al Arab in Jumeirah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... 2 hr C. A. S. 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 277,600,798

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC